Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Stryker worth $108,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $218.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.85. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

