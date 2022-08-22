Raymond James & Associates Has $113.55 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,816 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Prologis worth $113,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Prologis by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 56,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 30,789 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 699,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,914,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.17.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $134.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

