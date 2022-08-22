Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,244,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,227 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $109,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,705 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,759,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,112,000 after buying an additional 266,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,347,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,116,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,819,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 976,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $50.87.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

