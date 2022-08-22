Raymond James & Associates Sells 405,343 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,453,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405,343 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $107,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $64.69 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

