Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,125 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.45% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $117,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $149.26 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

