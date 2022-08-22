Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,513 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.94% of Advance Auto Parts worth $119,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $207.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

