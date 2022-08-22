Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,359 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,187 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Boeing worth $142,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $162.92 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.78.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

