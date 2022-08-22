The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,654 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $113,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

SCHW opened at $73.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.