Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 32,896 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,896 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,934,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,989 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,606,000 after purchasing an additional 799,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 644.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 704,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 609,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 761,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,052,000 after purchasing an additional 352,370 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $65.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -146.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $314.70.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

