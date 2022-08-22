Raymond James & Associates Sells 16,286 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,286 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.60% of iShares MBS ETF worth $135,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after buying an additional 7,700,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,032,000 after buying an additional 505,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,467,000 after acquiring an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,268 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $98.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.75. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $108.72.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

