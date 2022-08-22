Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Invests $204,000 in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,882.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $37.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

