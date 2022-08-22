Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 7,003 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $47,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Farfetch by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH opened at $8.16 on Monday. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Farfetch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

