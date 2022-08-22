Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.45% of Keysight Technologies worth $128,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of KEYS opened at $176.23 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.07 and a 200 day moving average of $150.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.
