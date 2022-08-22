Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,368,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $152,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.7 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $104.55 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $236.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.84.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

