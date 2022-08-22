Jag Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

