Raymond James & Associates Sells 107,927 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,829,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,927 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.43% of iShares Gold Trust worth $141,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,658.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,402,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,807,000 after purchasing an additional 71,078 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 40,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.