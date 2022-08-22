Raymond James & Associates Buys 331,726 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,612,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 331,726 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $133,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

CP opened at $81.67 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

