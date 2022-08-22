Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Lowe’s Companies worth $157,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after acquiring an additional 587,676 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,498,000 after buying an additional 377,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.32.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $211.36 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

