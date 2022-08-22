Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,904,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,351 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 3.08% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $155,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $140,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,070,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,278,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,862,000 after purchasing an additional 977,185 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,893,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,531,000 after buying an additional 489,031 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,820,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,016,000 after buying an additional 369,613 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUR opened at $46.21 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.63.

