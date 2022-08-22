Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,219,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,726 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.48% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $169,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $69.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.25. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

