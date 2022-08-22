Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Celanese were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Celanese by 63.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth $817,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 18.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CE. UBS Group cut their price objective on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Celanese to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.80.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $114.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.38. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $104.74 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

