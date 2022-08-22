Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 5,676 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

