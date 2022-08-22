Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.79.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $88.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.70.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

