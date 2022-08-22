Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 582 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in American Express were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $162.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.03 and its 200-day moving average is $167.63. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

