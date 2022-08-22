Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cigna were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $292.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $293.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.03 and a 200 day moving average of $255.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

