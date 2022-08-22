Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $107.19 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

