Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.0 %

SLB opened at $37.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

