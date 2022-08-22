Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $506,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Humana were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.63.
Humana Stock Up 0.8 %
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Humana Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
