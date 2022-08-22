Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $506,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Humana were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.63.

Humana Stock Up 0.8 %

HUM stock opened at $499.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $502.57.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.