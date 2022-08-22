Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 248 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Linde were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Linde by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $303.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.59 and a 200 day moving average of $303.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

