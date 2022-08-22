Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $513,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $131.94 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.04 and its 200 day moving average is $128.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

