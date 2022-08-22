Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,097 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Tractor Supply by 277.5% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 44,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 32,664 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $13,315,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Tractor Supply by 36.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 51,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,232 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $203.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

