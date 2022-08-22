Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,639,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,335,000 after acquiring an additional 76,072 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,054,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox Stock Up 0.1 %

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.83.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $148.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

