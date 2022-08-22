Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 2,432 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Stock Down 1.1 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa stock opened at $212.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $402.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

