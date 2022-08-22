NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $129.13 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $182.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Baidu Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.69.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

