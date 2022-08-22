NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $11.56 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,538 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in VMware were worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE:VMW opened at $121.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.27 and a 200-day moving average of $115.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. VMware’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,220. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

