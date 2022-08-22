Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 575.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 308,000 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.34% of Highwoods Properties worth $16,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $33.54 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

