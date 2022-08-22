NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 106,594 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,594 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Centene were worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $96.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average of $85.44. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CNC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Centene to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.