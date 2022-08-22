NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,501 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,616,978 shares of company stock worth $392,658,567. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE STZ opened at $251.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.60. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.