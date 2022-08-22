RFG Advisory LLC Buys 308 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,329,000 after purchasing an additional 822,090 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 83,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $285.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

