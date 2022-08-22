RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $201.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $233.55.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HON. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.