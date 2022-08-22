Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $183.87 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.85 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

