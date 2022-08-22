Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 172 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $246.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.04 and its 200 day moving average is $251.86. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.31 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 15.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LFUS. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.