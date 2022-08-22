Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 51,244 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,244 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $373.74 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $695.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

