Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 535 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $33.25 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

