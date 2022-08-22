AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT Raised to $115.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAVGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

AVAV stock opened at $102.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $114.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

