KeyCorp Raises Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $165.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HRI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Herc to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.83.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $119.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Herc has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.71.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herc will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Irion acquired 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.88 per share, with a total value of $25,479.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,332.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth about $5,288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 38,078 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Herc by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 537,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after buying an additional 79,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

