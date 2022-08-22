Stephens Raises Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Price Target to $101.00

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stephens from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential downside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.

DORM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company.

Dorman Products Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $106.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.86. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dorman Products by 19.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth about $1,043,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

