HC Wainwright Cuts ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target to $20.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 137.53% from the company’s previous close.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

ADCT stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.13. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.01% and a negative return on equity of 118.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

About ADC Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,895,000 after purchasing an additional 663,010 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 257.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 888,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 640,346 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $5,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,162,000 after acquiring an additional 219,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 188,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.