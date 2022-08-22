HC Wainwright Cuts ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target to $20.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 137.53% from the company’s previous close.
ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %
ADCT stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.13. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.76.
ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.01% and a negative return on equity of 118.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).
