Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Raised to $115.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $90.07 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.56. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.