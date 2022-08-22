Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 52.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Gritstone bio from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Gritstone bio Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $4.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $305.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. Gritstone bio has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 634.23% and a negative return on equity of 59.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

