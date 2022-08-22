Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTSGet Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 52.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Gritstone bio from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Gritstone bio Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $4.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $305.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. Gritstone bio has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 634.23% and a negative return on equity of 59.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gritstone bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

